Twin Disc (TWIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twin Disc stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

