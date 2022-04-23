UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Announces Dividend of $0.44

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4413 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

UCBJY stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

