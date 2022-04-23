UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

