United Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. United Bancorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.83.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 31.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

