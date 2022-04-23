United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,060 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $187.63 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

