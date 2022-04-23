United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,060 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $187.63 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.