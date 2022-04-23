Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will post sales of $143.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the highest is $149.04 million. Universal Display posted sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $132.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.08. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.