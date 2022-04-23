US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,751. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

