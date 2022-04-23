USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of USDP opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. USD Partners has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 million. Analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USDP. StockNews.com began coverage on USD Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

