Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03.

USNZY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USNZY. HSBC downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

