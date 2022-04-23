Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03.
USNZY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (Get Rating)
Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.