UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. UWM posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in UWM by 13.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth $85,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in UWM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

