VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Head to Head Review

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.99 $81.84 million $1.38 4.88 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VAALCO Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 41.11% 39.26% 19.11% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

