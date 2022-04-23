Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will post $351.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $12.43 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

