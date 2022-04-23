Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAPO. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

VAPO stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 7.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.