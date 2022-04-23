VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
NASDAQ VEON remained flat at $$0.60 on Friday. 4,145,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,480,230. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.
VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.