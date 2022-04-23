VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

NASDAQ VEON remained flat at $$0.60 on Friday. 4,145,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,480,230. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

