Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

