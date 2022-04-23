Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of VIA opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Via Renewables has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $275.30 million, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
