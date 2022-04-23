Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of VIA opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Via Renewables has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $275.30 million, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $47,862 over the last ninety days. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

