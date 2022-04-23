Via Renewables, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:VIA)

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

VIA opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

In other Via Renewables news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $47,862 over the last 90 days. 66.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

