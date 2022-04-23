Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey Sells 41,333 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 41,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$604,288.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,093,614.62.

VIT stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$8.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

About Victoria Gold (Get Rating)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.