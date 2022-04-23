Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Paul Dunstan Gray Sells 7,667 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Dunstan Gray sold 7,667 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$111,478.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($5,626.98).

On Monday, April 18th, Paul Dunstan Gray sold 8,400 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$122,220.00.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$8.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

