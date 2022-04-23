Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 105.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

SPCE opened at $7.99 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

