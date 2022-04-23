Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) versus Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Financial Survey

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.52 $19.01 million N/A N/A Better Choice $46.01 million 1.49 $3.39 million $0.24 9.72

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Better Choice 7.36% -76.94% -30.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vita Coco and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 1 7 0 2.88 Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 48.21%. Better Choice has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.68%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Vita Coco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Better Choice on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

