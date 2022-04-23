Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 61.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $8,757,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.95 million, a P/E ratio of 253.65 and a beta of 0.17. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

