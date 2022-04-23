Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will post $250.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.51 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.45 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

