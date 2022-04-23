Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VYGVF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

