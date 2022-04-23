Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. 1,009,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

