VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

