Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.98. 276,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,928. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

