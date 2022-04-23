Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) vs. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Head to Head Survey

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Web Blockchain Media and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 3 0 2.38

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $184.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 8.17 $311.47 million $4.67 42.25

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Risk and Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 18.55% 26.11% 15.20%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

