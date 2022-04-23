Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.
TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.
TSCO opened at $206.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
