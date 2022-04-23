Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $206.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.