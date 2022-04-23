Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shapeways (SHPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shapeways (NYSE: SHPW) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Shapeways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

4/13/2022 – Shapeways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

4/7/2022 – Shapeways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

4/1/2022 – Shapeways had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Shapeways had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $4.50.

4/1/2022 – Shapeways had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $3.50.

4/1/2022 – Shapeways had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00.

SHPW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,098. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.

In other Shapeways news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the third quarter worth $77,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

