WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$922.80 million and a PE ratio of -26.13. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.