Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 906,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

