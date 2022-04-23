Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Insiders have sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 in the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

