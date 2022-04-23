West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.02 Per Share

Analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) to announce $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings of $6.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

NYSE:WFG opened at $87.31 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,878,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

