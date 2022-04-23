Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

WABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. 186,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,036. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

