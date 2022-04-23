Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY22 guidance at $27.00-27.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

