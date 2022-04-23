Wipro (WIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Wipro alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.