Wipro (WIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
NYSE:WIT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.
WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
