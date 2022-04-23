WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $78.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.44 million and the highest is $80.75 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $326.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $329.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $347.96 million, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $360.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 169.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.17 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

