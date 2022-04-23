Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

