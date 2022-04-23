WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,292 shares of company stock worth $1,441,706. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,901 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

