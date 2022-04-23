WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$186.25.

WSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

WSP opened at C$156.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$161.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.37 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a one year low of C$123.71 and a one year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.4600007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

