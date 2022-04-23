XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ XOMA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,679. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a PE ratio of 156.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

