XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein Sells 45,000 Shares

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XSPA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 348,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 2.41. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. XpresSpa Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

