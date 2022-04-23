Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $208,860.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of YELP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 631,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.