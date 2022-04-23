Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

