Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.56). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 211,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.86.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
