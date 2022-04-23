Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.64 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE AVT opened at $39.14 on Friday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.