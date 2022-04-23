Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.41. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $368,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $246,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

