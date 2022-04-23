Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the lowest is $142.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $137.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $602.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.30 million to $618.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $671.43 million, with estimates ranging from $636.80 million to $691.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.52 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

