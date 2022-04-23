Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IsoPlexis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,736,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

